Prisoners seek postponement in death warrant litigation JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Presss April 22, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 5:37 p.m.
1 of3 This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Clarence Dixon, who was sentenced to death in the 1978 killing of Deana Bowdoin, a 21-year-old Arizona State University senior, in Maricopa County. On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, prosecutors said they have told the Arizona Supreme Court that they intend on soon seeking execution warrants for Dixon and another death-row inmate in what would be the state's first executions in almost seven years. (Arizona Department of Corrections via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Clarence Dixon, who was sentenced to death in the 1978 killing of Deana Bowdoin, a 21-year-old Arizona State University senior, in Maricopa County, Ariz. Dixon and another death row prisoner have asked the Arizona Supreme Court to hold off on scheduling litigation over the warrants that would trigger their executions, which would mark the state's first executions in almost seven years. (Arizona Department of Corrections via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Frank Atwood, who was sentenced to death in the 1984 killing of 8-year-old Vicki Lynn Hoskinson in Pima County, Ariz. Atwood and another death row prisoner have asked the Arizona Supreme Court to hold off on scheduling litigation over the warrants that would trigger their executions, which would mark the state's first executions in almost seven years. (Arizona Department of Corrections via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — Two death-row prisoners have asked the Arizona Supreme Court to hold off on scheduling litigation over warrants that would trigger the state’s first executions in almost seven years.
In court filings Tuesday, lawyers for Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood said the pandemic has made it hard for them to prepare defenses for their clients due to a ban on visits inside state prisons over the last year.
Written By
JACQUES BILLEAUD