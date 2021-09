FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida state prison guard pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a scheme to smuggle drugs into a facility.

Leslie Samuel Spencer, 49, pleaded guilty in Fort Myers federal court to attempted distribution of methamphetamine and MDMA, according to court records. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, Spencer worked as a correctional officer at the Charlotte Correctional Institution’s offsite work camp in Fort Myers. In March, Spencer agreed to smuggle three ounces of methamphetamine, one ounce of MDMA, a small amount of synthetic marijuana and two cellphones into the prison and give it to an inmate in exchange for a payment of $400.

Before his shift one day, Spencer met with an undercover FBI agent in a retail parking lot near the prison. The undercover agent gave Spencer fake drugs, two cellphones and the $400 in cash. Spencer was arrested after leaving the area.