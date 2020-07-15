Principal battling COVID-19 as Utah school plans reopening

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — An elementary school principal in Utah is recovering from COVID-19 as the school's district is preparing to reopen for fall classes, officials said.

Nibley Elementary Principal Kelly Rindlisbacher is doing well and that the district does not believe he was exposed at the school, Cache County School District spokesperson Tim Smith told The Herald Journal. The district did not release further information.

Rindlisbacher did not respond to the Herald Journal's request for comment Monday.

The Cache County School District's reopening plan came after Republican Gov. Gary Herbert ordered all students and teachers to wear masks.

The district is preparing its plans for reopening and a school-board vote is planned for July 21.

“We are hopeful, as the governor is, that as a state that we can get those numbers to go the other direction into a more manageable realm,” Smith said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.