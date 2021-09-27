Prescott, Cowboys beat Eagles in 1st home game since injury SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer Sep. 27, 2021 Updated: Sep. 27, 2021 11:44 p.m.
1 of7 Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and center Tyler Biadasz (63) celebrate a touchdown scored by Dalton Schultz in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) and safety Jayron Kearse (27) celebrate after Diggs intercepted a Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts pass and returned it for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones honors former coach Jimmy Johnson for his Hall Of Fame induction during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Dallas Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady, left, defends as Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) reaches out to make a catch in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) breaks a tackle attempt by Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris, bottom left, as he sprints to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrate a touchdown catch made by Schultz in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns in his first home game since he suffered an ankle injury on the same field almost a year ago, Trevon Diggs returned an interception 59 yards for a score and the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Philadelphia Eagles 41-21 on Monday night.
Ezekiel Elliott ran for a season-high 95 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Dalton Schultz had the first two-TD game of his career.