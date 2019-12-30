Preschool informational session for Trumbull residents

The Trumbull Public Schools Preschool Integration Program (PIP)/Special Education Preschool is seeking typical play pals for the 2019-2020 school year. This program blends typically developing children with children with a variety of special needs in a nurturing, highly structured small class setting with a highly trained staff. The preschool program is a half-day program, with slots available for four mornings, Monday-Thursday, from 8:30-11:35 a.m., or five afternoons, Monday-Friday, from 12:35-3:05 p.m.

Informational sessions will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, from 9-10 a.m. (Snow date: Friday, Jan. 24, 9-10 a.m.), or Tuesday, Jan. 7, 6-7 p.m. (Snow date: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6-7 p.m.).

There is a fee for the program based on participation.

Applicants must be Trumbull residents and will be enrolled on a first come basis, seeking children who are currently three, as well as those turning three and four during next year.

The informational session will provide the opportunity for parents to tour the building, hear about curriculum and approach towards learning, programs and services. There will be staff and current parents available to answer questions.

The preschool is located at: 240 Middlebrooks Ave., behind Middlebrook Elementary School.

For more information and to place your child’s name on the list for next year, call 203-452-4422.

In case of inclement weather, check the Trumbull Public School website, trumbullps.org.