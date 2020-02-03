Powerful winds cause outages, damages in southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas area could see more powerful winds Monday from a cold front that left hundreds without power over weekend.

The National Weather Service said parts of southern Nevada could see gusts anywhere from between 50 miles (80 kph) and 70 mph (113 kph) before mid-day. A high wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

Powerful winds caused the electricity to go out Sunday night for more than 2,500 customers around Mt. Charleston and Las Vegas, according to NV Energy. The impact knocked over at least one utility pole in Las Vegas near US 95 and Flamingo Road. A majority have since had their power restored.

The overwhelming winds also led to flight delays for a few hours at McCarran International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

Besides winds, the low-pressure system is expected to bring in cooler temperatures. Forecasters are predicting that low temperatures could drop as much as below freezing Monday and Tuesday night. But temperatures will bounce back to 70 degrees by Friday.