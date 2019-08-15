Pot roast wrap named best new food at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A pot roast wrap has been named winner of the People's Choice Best New Food for 2019 at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

The winner in the final vote of the people is Georgie's Roast with the Most Wrap from G Mig's Wrap Stand. It's a cheddar tortilla wrap with beef pot roast, a white rice mixture containing chorizo sausage crumbles, roasted green chiles, cheddar-Jack cheese, candy corn salsa, crispy corn tortilla crumbles and a sour cream drizzle, served with a salsa verde sauce on the side.

The wrap was created by George Migliero, owner of the stand and a restaurant in West Des Moines.