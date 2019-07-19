Trumbull Post Office hosts Saturday Passport Fairs this summer

Whether going to international destinations because of work, school or pleasure, passports are a required travel accessory.

Passports are available at 15 Connecticut Post Offices during scheduled times, and also during select Saturdays this summer. The Trumbull Post Office, 50 Quality Street, will host passport fairs July 27, August 24, and September 28

The Saturday passport fairs are from July through September, starting July 20. The Postal Service recommends reviewing the detailed guidelines for preparing passport applications, a list of the necessary supporting documents, and the current processing times at travel.state.gov . Appointments are not required but customers are encouraged to show up early, as applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis while time permits.

Passports take approximately 6 to 8 weeks to process.

