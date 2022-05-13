Portland unrest drives interest in 2 congressional primaries

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Growing discontent over homelessness and crime in Portland is driving interest in a pair of Oregon congressional primaries, one featuring a vulnerable incumbent endorsed by President Joe Biden and the other involving a candidate bankrolled by cryptocurrency.
Tuesday's primaries for the 5th and 6th U.S. House districts are playing out in a state that’s become a right-wing target after sometimes-violent protests in Portland following George Floyd’s murder, surging gun crime and an ongoing homelessness crisis in the city.