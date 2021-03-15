Portland leaders condemn ongoing violence by 'anarchists'

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Leaders and elected officials in Portland, Oregon, came together Monday to demand an end to violence, criminal destruction and intimidation by “anarchists” as destructive protests continue in the city.
For nearly nine months protesters have called for police reform and an end to systemic racism Portland, which has become a key city in the country's racial reckoning. While officials say many events have been peaceful, there continues to be small groups smashing windows of businesses, threatening community members and assaulting police.