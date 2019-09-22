Porter County to offer genetic tests for juvenile offenders

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — The juvenile court for northwestern Indiana's Porter County is partnering with a laboratory to offer genetic testing for young offenders to help see what psychiatric medications might be helpful for them.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the county's juvenile court will collaborate with Valparaiso-based Great Lakes Labs to offer self-styled pharmacogenetic tests to juveniles in the criminal justice system.

Those tests examine patients' genetic codes to determine which medications have a greater chance of being ineffective or causing harmful side effects.

Porter County intends to use the screening to address the high rate of mental health disorders among its youth offenders. Officials estimate that 70-80% of juveniles who enter the court system struggle with mental illness.

Porter County juvenile services officials say the testing could be a "game-changer."

