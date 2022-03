TRUMBULL — As a senior wellness nurse at the Trumbull Senior Center, Victoria Benoit’s duties have included taking blood pressure, giving flu and COVID vaccines and presenting educational programming.

But, from the beginning, Benoit has gone above and beyond the basics of her job description, said Trumbull human services director Michele Jakab.

“She talked to (the seniors),” Jakab said. “She helped them make appointments. She had a real following.”

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing the senior center to shut down its in-person programming for more than a year. Benoit, who works for the Town of Trumbull nursing department, was reassigned to help other town departments, including the food pantry, the health department and the school health offices.

Benoit also helped the school nursing department with COVID contact tracing and tracking.

She said, despite not being there physically, she never lost touch with the seniors she worked with at the center.

“Even when the town was shut down I was still able to connect with my seniors via Zoom, over the phone or in emails,” Benoit said.

The senior center re-opened for a while, then in-person activities were suspended for several weeks starting in late December, due to a COVID surge linked to the omicron variant. But, recently, COVID numbers stabilized again and the senior center re-opened for in-person activities.

Through it all, Jakab said, Benoit was greatly missed by patrons of the center.

“People have been calling and asking when she’s coming back,” Jakab said.

Then, last week, Benoit returned to the center. She’s also resuming some of the projects she started, including a walking club that meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Westfield Trumbull mall.

“Walkers are encouraged to walk three to five laps around the mall, or as many as they feel comfortable doing,” Benoit said. “The group is a way for seniors to get out of the house, be social, or socially distant if desired, and be healthy by walking and being supportive towards each other.”

Jakab said Benoit also will be organizing regular presentations on healthy eating, and generally making her presence known.

“She’ll stop in all the exercise classes,” Jakab said. “She makes herself visible. Each nurse who has come here has made this job their own.”