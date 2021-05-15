Skip to main content
News

Police still searching for girl missing after mom's killing

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — The search for a Connecticut toddler who went missing in December 2019 and whose father is accused of killing her mother is still continuing, according to a state prosecutor.

At pretrial hearing for the father, Jose Morales, on Friday, a prosecutor revealed that local law enforcement continue to track down anonymous tips, tips provided through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and leads from other agencies in hopes of finding Vanessa Morales, Hearst Connecticut News reported.

"They are to this point, of course, all negative,” Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Howard Stein said.

Morales, of New Haven, was charged in February 2020 with murder in the death of Christine Holloway, who was found dead inside her Ansonia home in early December 2019. The medical examiner's report said she died from blunt force trauma. Her daughter Vanessa, a 1-year-old at that time, was supposed to be in the home but has not been found.

Morales has not been charged with her disappearance.

Morales faces charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to Holloway's death. He has pleaded not guilty to both crimes, as well as to two unrelated felony charges of criminal possession of a firearm.

He told police that he had nothing to do with Holloway’s death or his daughter’s disappearance, according to arrest records.

Morales' next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 25.