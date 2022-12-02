Retirements, benefits gap put strain on Trumbull police

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — When two fairly new officers approached Police Chief Michael Lombardo told him that they were planning to leave Trumbull for another department, he was disappointed but not surprised.

He said the officers were leaving for a department with a defined benefit pension plan — something Trumbull doesn't offer any more. Lombardo said the combination of expected retirements, challenges in hiring new officers and officers leaving for departments with better benefits has put a strain on Trumbull.

"Basically we are short 14 officers right now from the department," Lombardo said.

As a result, he said, the department has had to remove officers from special assignments to fill in gaps in the department's patrol division. Two of the town's school resource officers were reassigned, along with both of the town's traffic officers. An officer assigned to Westfield Trumbull mall also has been shifted over to the patrol division.

Lombardo and others in town lay the ever-growing shortage largely at the feet of the fact that most officers are no longer eligible for a defined benefits pension.

"We're in a state of frustration," said Police Commission Chair Ray Baldwin.

Trumbull hasn’t had a pension for newly hired officers for roughly the past eight years. Instead, they're able to participate in the town's defined contribution plan. Under this arrangement, the town matches employee contributions in the plan in the amount of 7 percent of the employee’s annual salary.

Officers hired before the defined contribution plan went into effect still have their pensions. According to Lombardo, many of the officers who have left or are planning to leave are going to departments with defined benefits pensions, including Norwalk, Fairfield and Monroe.

The change to the defined contribution plan has created multiple challenges for the department, said Robert Coppola, vice president of Trumbull's police union.

"There are lot of things going on," he said. "We can’t retain people because of it, there’s no security for our families and we can’t compete for recruitment."

The resulting manpower shortage doesn't just mean that officers are being shifted away from special assignments, Coppola said. Some of them are working 16 hours straight to help cover shifts.

"This is not good for my officers’ mental health and wellness," he said. "It’s just not."

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said she's sensitive to the problems facing the Trumbull Police Department.

"We're aware, obviously, that there's an issue here," she said, adding that it's something the town is trying to address.

On Thursday, she said, Trumbull's Board of Finance will vote on a resolution to hire a consultant to determine the feasibility of bringing back the defined benefits pension plan.

"We need to do this the right way, because it’s a complex situation," she said. "We need to address the situation and see if we can find a way that works well for everybody."

In the meantime, Lombardo said, the department is doing what it can to fill its open positions. In April, the town began offering an incentive of up to $20,000 for certain certified police officer candidates who complete the application process and are hired. Lombardo said at least one officer has already taken advantage of the incentive program.

The department also has an ongoing recruitment effort at policeapp.com, he said.

"We're always looking for people to apply to the department," Lombardo said.