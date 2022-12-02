Retirements, benefits gap put strain on Trumbull police

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
2
TRUMBULL — When two fairly new officers approached Police Chief Michael Lombardo told him that they were planning to leave Trumbull for another department, he was disappointed but not surprised.
He said the officers were leaving for a department with a defined benefit pension plan — something Trumbull doesn't offer any more. Lombardo said the combination of expected retirements, challenges in hiring new officers and officers leaving for departments with better benefits has put a strain on Trumbull.