Police seize gun from 72-year-old man, three pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop

Gun charges

A 72-year-old resident is facing a weapons charge after allegedly demanding a relative turn over his pistol to him. The suspect does not have a pistol permit.

According to reports, Reyd Dyer went to a Trumbull home looking for his pistol, an AMT .380.

When the relative did not give it to him Dyer allegedly became angry and was asked to leave the home. Police said Dyer located the gun, then left. Police spotted him on White Plains Road, with the pistol in the car. He was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle and first-degree criminal trespass. Bond was $50,000.

Drunk driving

A minor traffic incident led to drunk driving charges after a crash at the intersection of Route 25 and Route 111.

Police said there were no injuries, but the car’s driver, later identified as Thomas Schultz, 29, was slumped over the driver’s seat and appeared impaired. Police said he was unable to complete sobriety tests and was charged with driving under the infuence of alcohol. He later registered .245 on a breath test, more than three times the legal limit. Police additionally charged Schultz with unsafe backing, driving without insurance, and driving with a suspended license. Bond was $500.

Attacked with knife

Police have made an arrest in a domestic case that dates back to 2016.

According to reports, on Dec. 28 of that year Gary Wood, 52, confronted his estranged girlfriend at Westfield Trumbull mall and demanded to know why she was not answering his calls. When he learned she had blocked his number he threatened to punch her in the face.

The victim tried to walk away but Wood grabbed her hair, police said. She was able to get to her vehicle but he climbed in on top of her and took her phone from her pocket. He then began poking her with a knife and began cutting her pants, causing a puncture wound on her right knee.

The victim was able to get away and report the incident, police said. Officers got a warrant for Wood’s arrest and he was apprehended March 14, 2020 by state police Troop G. He was charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree robbery, third-degree assault, second-degree threatening, and second-degree reckless endangerment. Bond was $75,000.

Drug bust

A traffic complaint led to the seizure of nearly three pounds of fentanyl, according to Trumbull police.

Officers received a complaint of an erratic driver near Lake Avenue and Main Street. When police stopped the car, the two occupants, Lamont Ward, 46, and Perry Ward, 50, seemed nervous, according to reports.

A police dog detected narcotics and police found three packages that were later confirmed to contain 47.75 ounces of fentanyl. The two also had $430 in cash, police said. The two were each charged with possesion with intent to sell narcotics and held on $200,000 bond.