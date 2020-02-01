Police seek information on missing Trumbull teen

TRUMBULL — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 14-year-old Trumbull girl last seen in Waterbury.

According to police, India Hughes was last seen about 2:38 p.m. on Thursday when she was dropped off but never arrived for an appointment on Holmes Avenue in Waterbury.

She was last seen walking on Holmes Avenue toward West Main Street. Police said she had recently expressed an interest in moving back to Waterbury.

Hughes was described a black, about 4 feet 9 inches tall and about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white pants and a light-colored jacket. Police do not have a current photo of her at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have seen India Hughes or has any information leading to her return should call the Trumbull Police Department at 203-261-2665.