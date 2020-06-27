Police say suspects pile out of truck, assault 3 victims

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are investigating after as many as 12 suspects climbed out of a truck and assaulted three victims for reasons that were not immediately clear.

The attack happened around 10 p.m. Friday night in Newark, the city's police department said in a news release. A dark-colored Ford F-350 pick-up truck pulled up near three victims, who were walking along a street, and began assaulting them.

Two male victims suffered facial and other injuries and one was knocked unconscious at the scene, police said. Both were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. A female victim was also struck in the face but refused medical treatment, according to police.

The suspects were described as at least six, and possibly up to twelve, males in their late teens or early twenties, according to police, who said there is no known motive for the incident. No property was taken from any victim and no weapons were involved.