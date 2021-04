EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man suspected of breaking into cars fired a gunshot at Connecticut police officers and managed to escape early Thursday morning, authorities said. No one was injured.

East Hartford officers responded to a report of two young men trying to break into vehicles shortly after 1 a.m. The officers saw the suspects walking away and ordered them to stop, but the two men ran away and one of them fired a handgun at the officers, police said.