Police say 2 dogs attacked delivery driver in northeast Iowa

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (AP) — A delivery driver was hospitalized after being attacked in La Porte City by two dogs that also attacked a postal carrier, police there said.

The attack happened Wednesday morning after the dogs — described as a pit bull mix and a bichon — escaped their fenced backyard and ran down a FedEx driver, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. Police Chief Chris Brecher said the woman suffered significant bites and tears before she was able to escape to her vehicle. She was later taken to a hospital for treatment.