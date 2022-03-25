Official: Police officer dies in Everett incident

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County official said in a statement he is mourning the death of a police officer hours after police said officers were responding to a significant incident Friday afternoon north of Seattle in Everett.

The Daily Herald reported the encounter involved gunfire near the campus of Everett Community College. George LaBauve, who lives in a nearby apartment, told the newspaper he heard gunshots around 2:15 p.m. The newspaper reported that LaBauve saw a uniformed officer’s body on the ground in the parking lot of a Starbucks.