Police release identity of woman killed in double homicide

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have released the identity of one of two people killed in a double homicide in a home and said they're seeking the public's help as they try to identify a suspect.

A woman found dead Monday was identified by police on Tuesday as Cristina Palmares, 30. Police said the other victim was a 35-year-old man whose name was not released.

Officers went to the home for a welfare check after a caller reported hearing gunshots earlier in the day.