Police patrol Havana in large numbers after demonstrations ANDREA RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press July 12, 2021 Updated: July 12, 2021 1:43 p.m.
HAVANA (AP) — Large contingents of Cuban police patrolled the capital of Havana on Monday following protests around the island nation against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. Cuba's president said the demonstrations were stirred up on social media by Cuban-Americans in the United States.
Many young people took part in the Sunday protests in Havana, which disrupted traffic until police moved in after several hours and broke up the march when a few protesters threw rocks.
