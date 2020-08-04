Police officer seriously hurt when struck by fleeing vehicle

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer has been taken to the hospital with what were described as serious leg and foot injuries after being struck by a vehicle speeding away from the scene of a suspected break-in.

In response, a second officer fired his service weapon at the fleeing vehicle, Lawrence police said in a posting on their official Facebook page. It was not clear if anyone was struck by the gunfire.

The officers were investigating a suspected break-in at about 11:45 p.m. Monday, police said.

The injured officer was treated at the scene by paramedics and later flown to a Boston hospital, police said. The officer, whose injuries are not considered life threatening, was not publicly identified.

Police chased the vehicle that struck the officer, and it crashed a short distance away. One suspect was taken into custody and police continue to search for more suspects, police said.

State police are assisting in the investigation.