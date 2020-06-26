Police officer charged with false report on traffic stop

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer has been charged with filing a false report and lying in court about a traffic stop.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office said 28-year-old Anaheim police Officer Dillon Adam Avila was charged with two felony counts. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Prosecutors say Avila and his partner stopped a driver in April 2018 and searched his vehicle, even though the driver didn't consent. Drugs were found and the driver was charged, but body-worn camera footage later showed the driver didn't agree to the search, the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Prosecutors dismissed the charges against the driver earlier this year.

Avila declined to immediately comment. He would not provide the name of an attorney, and no lawyer was listed for him on the court's website.

Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said Avila has been placed on administrative leave and the department is conducting a personnel investigation. He declined to comment on the allegations.