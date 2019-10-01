Police need ‘Teddy Bears for Trumbull’

Trumbull police officers will be carrying a new piece of equipment on patrol soon. The department is partnering with People’s United Bank to create the “Teddy Bears for Trumbull” program to collect teddy bears for children during times of crisis.

People’s United Bank is providing duffel bags to keep bears in every Trumbull police car. These bears will then be given to children who have been involved in various critical matters, such as domestic violence incidents, medical emergencies, vehicle accidents, or other traumatic events. Officers have the option of giving a donated bear to help comfort frightened or confused children during these times.

Donation bins, provided by ther Trumbull Home Depot, will be located at the Police Department lobby, all People’s United branches in town, Town Hall, and both Madison and Hillcrest middle schools. Residents are asked to donate new, medium-sized bears during the program, which runs through November 10.

For more information call People’s United Bank Senior Community Relations Specialist Angela DeLeon at 203-338-4225, or Trumbull Police Officer Timothy Fedor at 203-452-3849.