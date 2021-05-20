Police mark 2nd video sighting of mountain lion near Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Another mountain lion sighting has been captured on a doorbell camera in the Wichita area, and Kansas wildlife officials suspect it’s the same big cat caught on camera last week sauntering through a Wichita alley.

Police in the Wichita suburb of Andover said the most recent video was captured just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, showing the puma padding along a sidewalk in front of a house in Andover. That’s about 12 miles (19.3 kilometers) away from the site in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood where a doorbell camera showed a cougar trotting through an alley around 4 a.m. May 10.