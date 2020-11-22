Police investigate fatal shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware said they are investigating a killing in a city that hasn't had a shooting death since 2018.

Police said a 32-year-old man was shot to death in Middletown late Saturday. Police did not release the man's identity.

The News Journal reports it is the city's first fatal shooting in two years, when an 18-year-old was shot and killed by a then 16-year-old.