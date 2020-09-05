Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Denver

DENVER (AP) — Police in Denver are investigating after they say a man killed a woman before taking his own life Friday night.

A Denver Police Department spokesperson told Denver television station KUSA that police were called to the apartment around 6 p.m. and found the bodies there. The spokesperson did not provide details about the nature of the call.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the apartment a few hours later, and determined the man killed the woman before killing himself.

“This incident appears to be a domestic violence-related murder/suicide," the Denver Police Department later wrote on Twitter. “Investigators are not looking for any additional suspect.”