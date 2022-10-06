Police negotiate with shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit COREY WILLIAMS, CLAIRE SAVAGE and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, Associated Press Oct. 6, 2022 Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 6:24 p.m.
1 of12 Police evacuate people from buildings near the Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Police negotiated Thursday afternoon with a suspected gunman inside the suburban Detroit hotel after reports of gunfire led to evacuations and lockdowns in a popular dining and shopping area. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police are negotiating with an armed man accused of shooting and wounding one person and who has barricaded himself inside a room at a suburban Detroit hotel. Businesses in the surrounding popular dining and shopping area have been evacuated or locked down.
The shooting early Thursday afternoon stemmed from a dispute over money with staff at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Police Chief Issa Shahin said at a news conference. The wounded person was taken to a hospital. Their name and condition were not released.
Written By
COREY WILLIAMS, CLAIRE SAVAGE and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER