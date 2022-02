ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a shooting outside a St. Paul funeral home that left three others injured.

St. Paul police said 28-year-old Agustin Martinez, of Crystal, died in a hail of gunfire Monday outside the Simple Traditions by Bradshaw Funeral Home on the city's west side. Three other men were hospitalized, including one who was critically injured.