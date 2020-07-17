Police identify 3 shot to death in north St. Louis house

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police have identified three people found shot to death in a north St. Louis home earlier this week.

Police identified those killed as 29-year-old Kelsey Jackson, 36-year-old Jabari Randolph, and 40-year-old Jerome Randolph, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Their bodies were discovered Tuesday night after officers were called just after 9 p.m. to a home near the border of the Walnut Park East and Walnut Park West neighborhoods for reports of a shooting.

About an hour later, a man was found fatally shot in the head a couple of blocks away from the home. His name had not been released by Friday morning.

Police have not said whether the two shooting scenes are related, and no arrests had been reported in either case.