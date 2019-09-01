Police have person of interest in death of Taos businessman

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police believe they have a person of interest in the death of a Taos businessman.

They say the person hasn't been located yet for questioning and a name wasn't being released.

State Police say the body of 63-year-old Patrick Larkin was found about a mile from his home Wednesday.

Larkin was the owner of World Cup Cafe.

State Police say Larkin was reported missing after he left his home south of town Tuesday afternoon and didn't return.

Larkin's body was found after a search, but State Police say details are being withheld to protect the integrity of the case.

They say Larkin's body was taken to the medical investigator's office to determine the exact cause of death.