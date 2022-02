KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police officers called early Monday morning to a home for a domestic disturbance fatally shot a man who exited the home wielding a knife, investigators said.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Monday in the Blue Hills neighborhood in southeastern Kansas City, police said. Police had been called to the home for a report of a domestic disturbance involving a child.

When officers arrived at the home, a man came outside holding a knife, refused commands to drop the knife and instead advanced on officers with the weapon and was shot, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said.

Police did not immediately release the man's name or the names of the officers involved.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol‘s division of drug and crime control is investigating the shooting.