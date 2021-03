COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Police fatally shot a central Indiana man after he allegedly fled from officers and fired at them, leading to an hours-long standoff that ended when he was shot as he picked up a rifle.

Martin Louis Douglas Jr., 30, was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday evening after Indiana State Police SWAT team members shot him outside his pickup truck in a Bartholomew County cornfield he had driven into while fleeing officers, state police said.