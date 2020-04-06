Police enforcing public gathering rules

TRUMBULL — Police in cars, on motorcycles and pedaling bicycles are patrolling the town in an effort to reduce social gathering and maintain public safety.

With most public areas closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, police are reminding residents that no one is permitted to be in any town park or playground. School playgrounds, fields and basketball and tennis courts also are closed.

Tbe Rails to Trails walking path is open, but should be used cautiously to avoid contact with others on the trail, according to Trumbull police.

“Officers will be patrolling all of these areas and reminding everyone of the basic precaution,” said Lt. Brian Weir.

Among the public safety rules: Do not gather in groups of more than five; Do not participate in close contact sports or games in any location; Maintain a safe distance from others while in any public areas.

Another issue that has developed is traffic congestion where people are parking to access the trail and other areas that are popular for walking, Weir said. Vehicles should only be parked in marked spaces or at the curb in non-restricted areas. Do not block driveways, sidewalks, or fire hydrants. Do not park in restricted zones or off the paved road on grass or dirt areas that may be private property.

Trumbull police will have officers patrolling in marked cars, motorcycles and bicycles to enforce all laws and ordinances, in this on-going effort to promote public safety during this time difficult time,” Weir said.