Police chief, deputies resign in dispute with mayor

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — The top brass of Michigan City's police force has resigned in the wake of a dispute with city's mayor.

Police Chief Mark Swistek and Assistant Chiefs Royce Williams and Kevin Urbanczyk tendered their resignations after disagreements with Mayor Ron Meer over the Laporte County Drug Task Force. A letter of resignation dated Tuesday was posted Thursday on the Michigan City Police Department's Facebook page.

According to the letter, Meer directed the police chief to end the department's participation in the task force. Swistek says he is unable to reconcile his oath of office with the directive.

In a letter released Thursday, Meer says he has no intention of removing the city's department from the task force. He says he apologized for his choice of words in a heated conversation with Swistek.

Meer has accepted the resignations, adding the three are expected to return to their former ranks and continue working with the police department.