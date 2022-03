KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — One high school student accidentally shot and injured another student on a school bus with a handgun brought to school , Kingman police said Wednesday.

Police Chief Rusty Cooper said juvenile charges of endangerment and other crimes would likely be sought against the 14-year-old boy who had taken the gun to school on March 23 and who was handling it on the bus on the ride home to Dolan Springs the same day when it fired, shooting a 15-year-old boy in the leg.