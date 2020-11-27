Police arrest suspect in last year’s theft at Trumbull mall

TRUMBULL — A 21-year-old New Haven woman has been arrested in connection with the theft of more than $1,300 worth of merchandise from the Macy’s at the Westfield mall last year.

According to police, on Dec. 19 police responded to the store for a reported shoplifting. The suspects had fled in a vehicle, causing a minor traffic accident in the parking lot.

Store security staff was able to record the license plate number of the fleeing vehicle. Store employees also said there had been three suspects that had selected various items valued at $1,309 and placed them near an exit. One of the suspects then left the store and pulled up next to the doors in a vehicle. The other suspects then ran out of Macy’s with the merchandise and got into the vehicle, according to police.

Using the license plate number, police were able to locate the vehicle’s owner, who then identified the person who had been driving it. Trumbull police obtained an arrest warrant for the suspected driver, who was picked up by New Haven police Nov. 22. The other two suspects have not been identified.

The suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny, evading responsibility and illegally driving with a suspended license. She has been released on a promise to appear in court Feb. 2.