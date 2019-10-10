Police arrest second suspect in Westfield parking lot stabbing

Trumbull police have made a second arrest in an August 21 stabbing of a Bridgeport man who confronted two women that allegedly had stolen his car. The other suspect was arrested at the scene that day.

On Wednesday, police arrested Mykelle Bullock-Frye, 18, at her home. Bullock-Frye was charged with second-degree larceny. Police identified her as the driver of a stolen car that was located at the mall by its owner. She was held on a $40,000 bond for court October 18.

The incident apparently began when a 22-year-old Bridgeport man was alerted that a credit card that he had left in his 2016 Ford Fusion was being used in a store at Westfield Trumbull mall. The car had been stolen earlier Wednesday when it was parked on the street near Manhattan Avenue and Wayne Street, police said.

The victim went to the mall and located the vehicle with two females inside. When he approached a confrontation ensued and one of the females, later identified by police as Alizen Elliston, 19, of Bridgeport, drew a knife and stabbed him in the left side of his torso. The victim was able to disarm Elliston and restrain her until police arrived. The other woman, now identified as Bullock-Frye, fled on foot and was not immediately located by police.

Officers treated the victim at the scene and recovered a knife nearby in the parking lot. Trumbull EMS also treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Elliston was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree larceny, second-degree threatening, carrying a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle, and second-degree breach of peace. She is currently being held on $250,000 bond for court August 30.

Bullock-Frye is believed to have been responsible for using the credit card illegally and driving the stolen vehicle to the mall.