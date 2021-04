ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The family of a 62-year-old woman who was struck with her own vehicle in New Mexico after a man she offered to help stole her car earlier this week has said she is still in a Texas hospital, a television station reported.

Alyson Lyons was taken to a hospital in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday and is receiving treatment for severe road rash, gashes to her head, a fractured wrist and her legs, which were run over by a car, KRQE-TV reported Friday.