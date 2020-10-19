Police: X-ray tech killed in crash outside Ballwin clinic

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — An X-ray technician in suburban St. Louis has died after being hit by a car outside the clinic where she worked, police said.

Marissa Politte, 25, of Ballwin, had left Total Access Urgent Care in Ballwin and was on the sidewalk when she was hit by a car Sunday night, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Politte was rushed to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, where she later died, police said.

Investigators said the northbound car went out of control, crossed the street, hit a tree and then hit Politte before crashing into the urgent care clinic. The 20-year-old driver of the car stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said.

Ballwin is about 20 miles west of St. Louis.

Politte's boyfriend, Matt Burchett, told the Post-Dispatch that Politte split time working at the Ballwin location and at least one other urgent care center.

“She had just gotten off work” when the crash occurred, Burchett said.