Police - Woman left infant in car for nearly an hour

A trespassing complaint led to more serious charges for a Beacon Falls woman Nov. 22.

According to police, Angela Ruggiero, 38, left her 13-month-old niece in her car unattended for nearly an hour while she shopped and ate inside a store at Hawley Lane Mall.

Shortly after noon, employees from the Five Below store in the mall called police to report that Ruggiero appeared to be intoxicated and was eating food while shopping int he store. She also allegedly opened and discarded a variety of merchandise. Employees asked her to leave and she refused, police said.

When police arrived, they reported Ruggiero was uncooperative, briefly struggling with officers. Police also said she had trouble locating her identification.

Ruggiero initially said she was at the mall alone, then referred to her niece who was waiting to return home. Officers located the girl inside a locked 2017 Nissan Sentra in the parking lot. Further investigation determined she had been in the car for an extended time, police said. Police said Ruggiero was also in possession of numerous bottles of alcohol, which raised concerns about her ability to drive.

Ruggiero was charged with interfering with an officer and risk of injury to a minor. Bond was $5,000 for court Nov. 29.