Police: Woman fatally shot Tuesday night in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman was fatally shot in a north Omaha neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 40th Avenue and Bedford Street, police said in a news release Wednesday. Officers sent to the scene found a woman, later identified as 25-year-old Ashlon Wilson, on the ground and unresponsive.

Wilson was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition and later died of her injuries. Police had not announced any arrests in her death by early Wednesday afternoon.