Police: Woman, 4-year-old child in vehicle shot in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman and her 4-year-old child were injured in when someone fired shots into their vehicle in St. Louis, police said.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night on a street between the College Hill and Hyde Park neighborhoods, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The child suffered a leg injury that could have been from flying glass from a shattered window, police said. The child’s 30-year-old mother was shot in the abdomen and back and was in critical but stable condition at a hospital, officials said. Police have not released the victims' names.

Investigators believe the the woman was driving in the area when the shots were fired and was not the intended target of the shooting. No arrests had been reported by Thursday morning.

Police also reported a shooting death that happened hours later south of Fairground Park. That shooting early Thursday killed a man. His name has not been released, and no arrests have been reported.