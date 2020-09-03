Police: Vegas officers, accused gunman exchanged 20 shots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say two patrol officers and a 25-year-old man exchanged 20 gunshots, but no one was wounded before the man was arrested after an hours-long standoff with SWAT officers during the weekend.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Brett Zimmerman told reporters Wednesday that Nicholas Tano pulled a handgun from the trunk of his car and fired 11 shots Sunday afternoon after driving away from two officers responding to his ex-girlfriend’s northwest Las Vegas home, where she reported Tano was outside with a gun and was threatening her.

Five shots hit two police cruisers, and officers Michael Hennessey and Eric Wennerberg returned fire. Body-camera video showed Wennerberg fire once and Hennessey can be heard firing seven times.

Zimmerman said police later found a second handgun in the trunk of Tano’s 2003 Mercury sedan.

Tano was being held Thursday on $250,000 bail at the Clark County jail in Las Vegas on multiple attempted murder, assault weapon and resisting arrest charges.

Court records did not immediately reflect the name of a public defender appointed to represent Tano. He is due in court Sept. 16.

Hennessey, 30, and Wennerberg, 36, were placed on paid leave pending departmental and district attorney reviews of the shooting.