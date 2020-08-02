https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Police-Two-die-in-separate-Kansas-City-shootings-15452625.php
Police: Two die in separate Kansas City shootings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say two people died in separate weekend shootings in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Police Capt. Dave Jackson said a man was found fatally wounded late Saturday near Wyandotte Avenue and 39th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several shots but couldn't provide a description of the shooter. The victim wasn't immediately identified.
Police are also investigating the death of a woman found early Sunday morning at a home near Gregory Boulevard and Bales Avenue in southeastern Kansas City.
Details of that shooting weren't immediately available and the woman's identity wasn't released Sunday morning.
