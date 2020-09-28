Police: Trump backer threatened to kill Democratic volunteer

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — An irate man threatened to kill a volunteer at a local Democratic Party office in Connecticut after assailing her with a profanity-filled diatribe in which he claimed President Donald Trump’s supporters were under attack, police said.

Michael Silverstein, a 61-year-old retired chiropractor from Westport, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of breach of peace after the incident Friday at Fairfield’s Democratic Town Committee headquarters. He is due in court Nov. 5.

Silverstein told the Connecticut Post that he got upset after seeing a sign in front of the office for the Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He said he was wrong to lash out, though he denied threatening the volunteer.

“I let my emotions get the best of me,” Silverstein told the newspaper. “I wish I didn’t do it. I’m better than that.”

Republican and Democratic party officials in Fairfield issued a joint statement denouncing Silverstein’s alleged behavior.

According to police, Silverstein showed up at the Democratic party office around 4 p.m. Friday and quickly started ranting to the volunteer about Trump supporters being attacked across the country.

Silverstein ignored the volunteer's repeated requests for him to leave and knocked her cell phone out of her hand when she tried to take a picture of him, police said.

The volunteer managed to snap a picture of Silverstein's license plate before he drove off, police said, leading him to scream: “Go ahead. I’ll come back and kill you.”