Police — Trumbull woman assaulted, threatened by ex

Exterior, Trumbull Police Headquarters, in Trumbull, Conn. Jan. 14, 2016.

A West Haven man is facing multiple charges after allegedly harassing, threatening, and assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2018.

According to police, officers conducted a welfare check of a Trumbull house after they were contacted by the Milford Police Department. A Trumbull woman had reported that her ex-boyfriend, 39-year-old Stephen Melnick, had sent a series of threatening text messages and had also come to her home and assaulted her the day before.

Police determined that on Dec. 14, Melnick had entered the home where the woman lives and found her asleep next to a man. Melnick then grabbed the victim before fleeing the house, a police report said. The following day he sent text messages threatening to kill the victim and her sister, and stating that he wanted to die himself, the report said. He then sent a message claiming to have been drinking and to have taken four Valium and stating his intention to drive his car, and that he hoped to be hit by a truck, according to pol;ice.

Following the investigation, Trumbull police got a warrant for Melnick’s arrest, and he was picked up by Greenwich police Aug. 11. He has been charged with first-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and second-degree threatening. Bond was $150,000 for court Aug. 12.

Scuffled with security

Police arrested a Bridgeport man after he allegedly had a brief scuffle with Westfield mall security officers Aug. 9. According to reports, store security at Macy’s spotted Jamor Jackson, 23, enter a fitting room with a Ralph Lauren brand shirt. Store staff later reported hearing a series of banging sounds, which police determined were likely caused by Jackson breaking the security tag off the shirt. He then exited the fitting room wearing the shirt, police said.

When Jackson saw store security approaching, he allegedly returned to the fitting room and took the shirt off, then attempted to leave the store, in the process punching a security guard who tried to stop him, police said. The shirt was later found to be damaged, with a hole and ink stain where the security tag had been.

Mall security was able to subdue Jackson, and he was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, attempted sixth-degree larceny, and third-degree assault. Bond was $2,500 for court Aug. 23.

Parents charged

Three suspects, including the two parents of a small child, were arrested following an alleged shoplifting attempt at the Westfield Macy’s Aug. 8.

Store security called police about 3 p.m. to report having three shoplifting suspects in custody. The three had allegedly been spotted selecting $260 worth of merchandise, then concealing the items inside a baby stroller. Two of the suspects were the parents of the child that was also in the stroller, police said.

The three suspects, Davon Tomlin, 18, Dynasty Callahan-Alston, 18, and Yahnesha Williams, 27, all of Bridgeport, were charged with sixth-degree larceny and risk of injury to a child. Bond was $1,000 each for court Aug. 16.