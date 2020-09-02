Police: Trumbull woman allegedly hit man with battery-filled sock

TRUMBULL — A 40-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after security video allegedly showed her attacking a man with an improvised weapon.

According to reports, Trumbull police went to an Arrowhead Road home shortly before 8 a.m. Aug. 30. When they arrived, they were told by a man there that about 1 a.m. he had asked a woman, later identified as Maltha Dehostos, and a friend of hers to quiet down and lower the music volume.

Police said the man told them Dehostos allegedly became enraged and grabbed him by the neck and scratched and hit him on the head several times.

He retreated to the bedroom and packed a bag, intending to leave in the morning, police said. In the morning, he told the woman he was leaving and went out to his vehicle. She followed, allegedly striking him several times on the back and head with a sock that had D batteries in it, police said.

He was able to get away and call 911, and Dehostos got into the car and drove away, police said. Officers viewed footage from a neighbor’s security camera that allegedly showed the woman hitting the man several times with an object.

Police were able to contact Dehostos, and she turned herself in. She was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct. Bond was $15,000.

