Trumbull man charged with risk of injury to children

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull man charged with risk of injury to children 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TRUMBULL — A town resident has been accused of masturbating in front of children for years as he watched porn and interacted with performers in live chats, police said Monday.

Christopher Torkamani, 42, has been released on $30,000 bond after being charged last week with two counts of risk of injury to a minor, a Class C felony.

Police said they were notified by the parent of a 12-year-old, who had regularly stayed at Torkamani’s house. The child said the incidents began when she was 8 years old, police said.

Police said Torkamani masturbated while viewing pornography in the room where the girl and another child would sleep while staying at his house.

Torkamani also engaged in live interactive chats with pornographic actors while the children were in the room, police said.

Officers conducted a forensic investigation, including interviews and a search of the computers in the house, police said.

Torkamani is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

deng@trumbulltimes.com